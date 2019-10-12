KNOB NOSTER – Higginsville put itself in the driver's seat of the Missouri River Valley Conference East with a 16-12 win Friday, Oct. 11, on the road at Knob Noster.
Turnovers plagued the Panthers Friday night.
Knob Noster (6-1, 2-1 MRVC East) lost three turnovers compared to one lost turnover for the Huskers.
"You can't win a big football game against a good football team with three turnovers and lack of execution," Knob Noster coach Rich Johnson said. "And that's what it was."
Two of those Knob Noster turnovers came in the second half.
"In a big football game you can't make those mistakes," Johnson said.
Higginsville's lone turnover came on its first offensive possession when Lane Elwell found himself on the end of a Noah Iles throw in Panther territory.
The Huskers would be quick to return the favor however as Iverson Sirom coughed up the ball on the next possession and gave the Huskers the ball at the Knob Noster 26.
The defense made one its biggest stands on the ensuing drive as Mark Burgess repeated an earlier performance from week two of the season and made another stop just inches from the end zone.
The stop created a turnover on downs.
Knob Noster was forced to punt three times in the first half.
The Huskers came close to blocks on the first two and converted on the third.
The Huskers turned the possession off the blocked punt into points.
Iles snuck into the end zone from inches out as the huskers went up 7-0 with four minutes, three seconds left in the half.
The Panthers had a response though.
Knob Noster took its final offensive possession of the half 75 yards and capped it with a four-yard Sirom touchdown run.
"We could move the ball and figured out some things that were working," Johnson said.
The PAT to tie the game was blocked.
"Our kicking game wasn't exactly what we needed it to be tonight," Johnson said.
The Huskers led 7-6 at the intermission.
Out of halftime, Higginsville scored to make it 13-6.
Knob Noster had a chance to cut the turnover margin down twice on the drive as the Huskers recovered their own fumbles each time.
"That was the only thing frustrating about our defense is that we gave up that one drive in the second half where they had the ball on the ground twice and we didn't get either one of those and we ended up letting them score," Johnson said.
The Huskers added three more points to make it 16-6 before the Panthers tagged on a late score making it 16-12 Higginsville.
"I thought our defense played really well," Johnson said.
For the third week in a row, Knob Noster will face a team with the same conference record in week eight.
Knob Noster will play again at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, in Richmond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.