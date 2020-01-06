Heaper sparks Chilhowee girls to win

WARRENSBURG - A late run by the Chilhowee girls propelled them to a 39-35 win over Sheldon on Saturday, Jan. 4, in the Lotspeich Shootout.
The Lady Indians and Lady Panthers went into the fourth quarter knotted up a 22-22 before Miranda Heaper went off. The senior started a 6-0 run with a 3-pointer that allowed Chilhowee to eventually stake out a 10-point lead, 37-27.
Heaper scored 10 of her 13 points in the fourth quarter.
Sheldon whittled Chilhowee’s lead down to four, 37-33, in the final minute of play only for Laney Owesley to knock down a pair of free throws to ice the game away.
Maddy Owsley added eight points for Chilhowee in the win.
