WARRENSBURG — It took 36 minutes of basketball and nine three-pointers for the Harrisonville Wildcats to top the Warrensburg Tigers 49-46 Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Warrensburg High School.
The overtime win completed Harrisonville's conference sweep of Warrensburg.
The Wildcats won the first meeting 54-49 on Jan. 7 in Harrisonville.
Warrensburg put the pressure on itself Tuesday night with costly turnovers and shooting woes at the free-throw line.
"We just battled but we had some untimely mistakes that kind of hurt us, some fundamental things," Warrensburg coach Chris Nimmo said.
The Tigers were 15-25 from the charity stripe on Tuesday.
"We were not real good from the free-throw line, something we had been pretty much throughout the year pretty good from the from the free-throw line and we did hit timely free throws but we like to think it should have have came down to that at the end," Chris Nimmo said. "Give them (Harrisonville) credit, they made some plays when they needed to."
Seven of those made Warrensburg free throws came in the final eight minutes of regulation, three of those off of one trip to the charity stripe.
Warrensburg trailed 42-39 with just over 20 seconds to play in regulation.
Shelby Pittsenbarger had a look at a three with 13 seconds left in the fourth but saw the shot bounce off the back of the rim.
Warrensburg's Jackson Nimmo was one of several players to fight for the rebound but the only one to secure it.
He quickly dished it back out to Pittsenbarger and threw his hands in the air as he prepared to celebrate.
Pittsenbarger let another shot go with it again bouncing off the back of the rim.
This time though Pittsenbarger went to the ground after contact with a Harrisonville defender. A foul was called with 6.1 seconds left in regulation.
Pittsenbarger went to the line to shoot three and potentially tie the game.
The junior was 5-7 heading to the line with a chance to tie the game on the line.
Pittsenbarger calmly knocked down all three shots and sent the game into extra time with the game level at 42-42.
A tie was the best Warrensburg could manage Tuesday night after an early 6-5 lead in the first frame.
Harrionville opened the extra period with its ninth triple of the game and never looked back.
Warrensburg did have a number of chances late in the overtime period though as Harrisonville missed its final five free-throw attempts in the overtime period.
The first miss came off a front-end miss of a one-and-one while the other four came off two trips to the line by Harrisonville's Kennedy Atkinson.
Atkinson missed his first two attempts at the line but was picked up as the Wildcats grabbed the rebound and Atkinson went back to the line for two more with less than seven seconds left to play in the first overtime.
The Harrisonville junior again missed both shots but again was saved as the Wildcats grabbed the rebound and ran out the clock.
"Give our guys credit, I thought we really battled, I though we played hard, I thought we guarded well," Chris Nimmo said.
With the win, Harrisonville moves to 5-2 in conference play. Warrensburg falls to 4-3 in conference play with the loss. Warrensburg sits at 13-9 overall on the season.
Both teams have three conference games remaining.
Warrensburg has Excelsior Springs, Oak Grove and Pleasant Hill left to play. The Tigers beat all three teams in their first meeting.
Down 2-0 early on, Warrensburg went on a 6-0 run to make it 6-2 Tigers.
Harrisonville pulled the game within one at 6-5 with its first triple of night as it kicked off a 7-0 run.
The 7-0 run gave the visiting squad the final lead change of the game as the run ended with Harrisonville up 9-6.
The Wildcats hit two triples in the first frame and led 12-10 through eight minutes of action.
Warrensburg was 2-6 from the free-throw line in the first quarter.
The second quarter saw two ties and five three-pointers.
The first tie came off a Cooper Berry basket to level it at 12-12 and the second came off a Pittsenbarger response-three to even it at 15-15.
Harrisonville's field goals in the second frame were all 3's.
The Wildcats had three of the five triples in the quarter and led 22-18 at the half.
Jackson Nimmo gave the Tigers some life at the intermission hitting a three in the corner with seconds remaining on the clock.
Harrisonville responded with three-pointers numbers six and seven out of the break and opened up a 28-20 lead.
The Tigers continued to fight back as Pittsenbarger and Berry led the team on an 8-0 run, including going 3-4 from the free-throw line, to level the game at 28-28.
The game entered the fourth quarter with a 31-31 tie.
Harrisonville hit its eighth three in the game in the fourth quarter before Pittsenbarger leveled the game with his three free throws with 6.1 seconds left.
"We just had to get out on them a little bit," Chris Nimmo said of the in-game adjustment to Harrisonville hitting nine 3's in the contest.
Pittsenbarger led Warrensburg with 15 points. Eli Nappe finished with 10.
Pittsenbarger was 10-13 from the free-throw line in the contest.
"It shows that he is able to answer when needed," Chris Nimmo said of Pittsenbarger.
Also of note on Tuesday for Warrensburg was the absence of junior Brooks Baldwin.
Chris Nimmo credited other players on the team for stepping up with Baldwin out.
"We think he is easily one of the better players in the conference," Nimmo said of Baldwin.
While the Tigers battled the Wildcats at home, the Lady Tigers took their 5-1 conference record on the road to Harrisonville.
The Lady Tigers led 23-16 at the intermission and went on to win 48-31.
The Warrensburg Lady Tigers sit alone atop the conference standings with a 6-1 record and three conference games remaining.
The Lady Tigers also have Excelsior Springs, Pleasant Hill and Oak Grove left on the schedule.
The Lady Tigers are 14-6 overall on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.