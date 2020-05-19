WARRENSBURG — While the spring high school sports season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, seniors saw their high school careers cut short by a year.
What shouldn’t be forgotten is the work they put in to get to this point.
This is a time to reflect on that hard work and see what each senior has planned for after high school.
Each senior who responded answered the same questions. The responses are in the same order to reflect the questions below:
- Position played or track and field event.
- When did you start participating in this sport?
- Favorite high school memory about this spring sport.
- Post graduation plans?
- What have you learned from this spring sport?
- Who is someone in this sport that you imitate your game after?
MEET THE SENIORS:
BASEBALL
Dominick Belardo
- Catcher
- Started when I was 3 years old.
- Hitting two home runs against Bolivar my junior year.
- Attend the United States Merchant Marine Academy and play football.
- Persistence and hard work.
- Mike Sweeney. I admire his passion, work ethic and devotion to the Catholic Church.
Evan Florida
- Left field and pitches.
- Tee ball ever since I was a kid.
- Hitting a walk-off triple to win the conference championship last year (2019).
- Continue selling real estate and attending the University of Central Missouri.
- Baseball and life alike, are both a big game of averages. Your luck can change at anytime.
Xavier Hardin
- Pitcher, first base and third base.
- Started playing baseball at 6 years old.
- Catching a line drive that was hit right to third base and then touching third base for a game-winning double play.
- Planning to advance to the next level of baseball in college.
- It is always there for me and teaches me that hard work pays off.
- Justin Verlander
Scott Stansbury
- Second Base
- Ever since I was 8 years old.
- The bus rides with all the guys.
- To continue playing baseball at Hannibal La-grange University while majoring in sports marketing.
- Staying humble is very important.
- Whit Merrifield
GOLF
Andrew Bailey
- Not applicable.
- Freshman year.
- Team going to state in 2019.
- Attend State Fair Community College.
- Importance of being a team player.
- I try to be my own person.
Dane Sproat
- Not applicable.
- Junior year of high school
- Practices and getting to play rounds with my friends.
- Attend the University of Central Missouri for occupational safety
- Golf has taught me self control and discipline.
- Dr. Bret Pummill
SOCCER
Hanna Benson
- Forward/Mid
- Sophomore year, 2017
- Making friends and the Camdenton tourney.
- Attend State Fair Community College and then transfer to the University of Central Missouri and study child psychology.
- I’ve learned how to communicate and work with others as a team. I’ve learned how to appreciate the smaller things.
- I don’t know if I necessarily imitated anyone but I believe I learned most from my coaches and I believe that because of them I became stronger.
Brianna Munsterman
- Defense and outside mid
- I began playing in sixth grade with Warrensburg Gladiators. Later I joined FCKC then KC Athletics club teams.
- Even though I didn’t start playing soccer until middle school, it quickly became my favorite sport. I have enjoyed everything about the game, even training. Through high school, my favorite memories will be the Camdenton tournament and the time spent with my teammates.
- I plan on attending the University of Central Missouri to pursue a degree in nursing or pre-medicine.
- I have learned a lot from my coaches, especially Coach O – to believe in myself and work hard to accomplish my goals.
Ryleigh Sherman
- Defender and centerback
- I have played soccer since my childhood.
- Going to the Camdenton tournament and doing team bonding with laser tag.
- Attending Oklahoma State University to major in pre-law in political science and minor in Spanish.
- I’ve learned leadership skills and characteristics on how to be a team player, and what it means to set my individuals goals aside to create team goals. I’ve learned to work hard and put in 100% effort, always, even on days where I am tired. I’ve learned to accept losses and use them as motivation to be better.
- My older brother, JT Sherman. He has taught me a lot and motivates me to be the best soccer player I can.
Jorden Trappett
- Left or right wing
- Sophomore year
- Getting to learn something new and make new friends.
- Attend either the University of Central Missouri or Abilene Christian University
- I have learned to focus on what my body is telling me and how to work together fluidly.
- I don’t have any favorite soccer players, but the competitive cheerleader Angel Rice inspires me to push my hardest and be passionate about anything I do.
Zoey Westphal
- Defender
- I have played since I was 6 years old. I played three years in high school.
- A favorite memory I have is when Coach said he had lots of faith in me to kick PKs even though I didn’t have faith in myself. I missed the first two PKs and coach told me it was ok because he missed his first two also. Not everyone can be perfect.
- Attend the University of Central Missouri to pursue nursing.
- This sport has taught me more about teamwork than any other sport I have played.
- Coach O because he is going pro.
TENNIS
Cory Conley
- No. 1 singles and doubles
- I started playing tennis my freshman year.
- Favorite memory is winning the final match to clutch the district championship versus Bolivar.
- Attend William Jewell to play college tennis and get a degree in civil engineering
- Through all of my years of playing against kids who have played all of their lives (at country clubs and tennis clubs); that if you want something bad enough, put the work in, work real, real hard, go get it and you can win.
- Jack Sock
Alex Marks
- Not applicable.
- I started playing tennis freshman year, spring 2017.
- Watching Noah Lipham get drilled in the head while playing “rip your face off.”
- Attend the University of Missouri Columbia in the fall to study aeronautical engineering.
- That the mental part of any sport is crucial and that it’s the people involved that can make anything fun.
Mark Voskovitch
- Not applicable
- Started playing in eighth grade.
- Favorite memory is practices with friends.
- Attend State Fair Community College then on to the University of Central Missouri.
- This sport has taught me consistency is key.
- Rafael Nadal
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Carter Bell
- High jump, triple jump and long jump
- I started in eighth grade.
- Earning fourth place in high jump at state finals as a junior with a jump of six feet, four inches.
- Go to the University of Central Missouri and study speech pathology while being part of the UCM track team.
- I’ve learned how to improve myself, as well as the people around me.
- Cade Conley or Makenzy Mizera
Tyler Brown
- Discus, shot put and javelin
- I started in seventh grade.
- Winning the MRVC title first year in the conference.
- Attend State Fair Community College to pursue a degree in construction technologies.
- I have learned hard work and dedication can make a difference in throwing patterns and distance.
- My mentor is coach Bret Cavanah.
Kaden Callahan
- Pole vault, 400m dash and 4x400 relay
- Sophomore year
- Drills with my teammates. There were always lots of laughs mixed in with the hard work. That combination kept practices as one of the best parts of my day.
- To keep running and stay healthy after high school, that is my highest level for this sport.
- How to sacrifice for the better whole. Sometimes I would run an event for meets that I had never run before, to earn points and help my teammates.
- I imitate my mother who was an avid track runner in high school. She taught me how to put in the hard work it takes to succeed.
Miles Moore
- Sprinter (100m, 200m, 4x1 and 4x2)
- I started in eighth grade.
- Placing sixth at state in the 4x1.
- Attend the University of Central Missouri and play football for the Mules
- You have to be the fastest to win.
- Tyreek Hill
John Stoverink
- Pole vault
- I started in eighth grade
- Favorite memory is all of the meets — hanging out with friends and competing for my school.
- Attending the University of Missouri Columbia for engineering.
- That practice will help you improve. If you put more effort into it, you will get more out of it.
Tim Richner
- Distance runner
- I started in seventh grade.
- Long runs and ice baths with my team.
- Attend college to become a pilot
- I have learned dedication and perseverance.
- My former team members
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Haylee Boldt
- Long jump, triple jump, pole vault, 4x1, 4x4, 4x2, open 400m and javelin
- I began running sprints my freshman year and each year after I would add new events until I had dabbled in just about everything but excelled in long jump, triple jump and running events.
- When I met my long time goal of jumping over 15 feet.
- Attend State Fair Community College for general credits and then University of Central Missouri for early childhood education.
- No matter the weather, always work to the best of your ability.
- Olympic long jumper Kimberly Williams
Liberty Brown
- Sprints and hurdles
- Seventh Grade
- Warming up for the 4x4 with my relay which included many freestyle rap sessions and dance parties.
- Attend the University of Central Missouri to major in nursing while participating in track and field as a multi athlete.
- Track has taught me many things but the most important is learning how to push through pain and find joy in running for something greater than myself.
- Makenzy Mizera and Brianna Carter
Zoe Duncan
- Pole vault and sprints/sprint medleys
- Freshman year.
- Going to sectionals junior year and participating in Spring Raiders for Triad JROTC.
- I have been accepted to attend the Air Force Academy.
- I have learned that even though the events are individual you can still learn and grow as a team.
- I look up to Coach Grob because he was the most determined athlete I have ever met.
Gabrielle Hoke
- Pole vaulter
- Eigth grade
- One of my favorite high school memories was breaking the high school record for the first time. It was a big goal I set for myself starting my freshman year. The day I finally achieved this goal was an exciting day and something I will hold with me forever.
- I will be attending Indiana University on a pole vault scholarship. I would like to achieve my goal in medicine following in my father’s footsteps.
- If the road to success was easy, then the success would not feel as great. This is what pushes me to continue to work hard and not give up, even if things are difficult. I have learned that I have the capability to achieve my high goals if I work hard. Pole vault is different from the other competitive sports I have been involved in. The pole vault community is one big family. Everyone supports each other and loves seeing you beat the bar. I have met some of my lifelong friends through this sport and I am excited I get to continue this journey in the next four years.
- Someone I imitate in this sport would be KC Lightfoot. I met KC my sophomore year and he has been someone who has shown me what true dedication means.
Sadie Misner
- 4x4
- My sophomore year
- Before we would run, we would always warm up and it wasn’t like your regular warm up. We would all spit beats and Sammy would rap an awesome rap to our terrible beats. We would always pray together and try to get the jitters out as we would end the whole meet. I love that too. Our race ended the meet so you have everyone cheering for you. The last curve on the track is by far the hardest but it was the best. Everyone would be right there to keep you going screaming at you telling you to surge and pick it up.
- Go to Angelo State and get my degree and enjoy playing basketball.
- To keep pushing. It may hurt in the moment but once you get over that hump, the other side is golden.
Rylie Othic
- 800m, 1 mile
- Seventh grade
- My favorite memory is going to state in Jefferson City my sophomore year with my awesome 4x800m relay team.
- I plan to attend the University of Central Missouri where I will study pre-physical therapy. Running will always be a life long sport for me.
- I have learned many important life lessons from track. One of the most important lessons is that nothing can beat hard work and dedication. I have also realized that track friends can become your friends for life.
- I have always looked up to my 4x800m relay teammates ever since my freshman year – Abby Gilbert, Hannah Schierenbeck and April Holland. I was fortunate enough to run with these three girls for most of my races during my track years in high school. I also appreciate all of my coaches over the years who have encouraged and supported me.
OTHER SENIORS
Other Warrensburg High School spring sports seniors include: baseball — Esteban Taborda Aparicio, Trevor Key, George Fury and Marcus Burgeron; boys track and field — Domanic Voss, Calahan Taylor, Jesse Manley, Joseph Stewart, Ayden McGee, Kaden Maxwell, Brian Kinman and Demetrius James; and girls track and field — Cora Perry and Rylee McLaughlin.
