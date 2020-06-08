LEETON — While the spring high school sports season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, seniors saw their high school careers cut short by a year.
What shouldn't be forgotten is the work they put in to get to this point.
This is a time to reflect on that hard work and see what each senior has planned for after high school.
Each senior who responded answered the same questions. The responses are in the same order to reflect the questions below:
- Position played or track and field event.
- When did you start participating in this sport?
- Favorite high school memory about this spring sport.
- Post graduation plans?
- What have you learned from this spring sport?
- Who is someone in this sport that you imitate your game after?
THE SENIORS:
BASEBALL
Aaron Campbell
- Shortstop/pitcher
- I have played since I was 4 years old.
- My favorite memory was pitching for my first career district win as a junior last year.
- Attending the University of Central Missouri
- I have learned how to pick myself back up after being unsuccessful the first time.
- I'd like to think that I imitate my pitching off pitchers like Sandy Koufax. My curveball is where the majority of my outs came from.
OTHER SENIORS
Other Leeton High School spring sports seniors include: baseball - Riley Lawrence; boys track and field - Reese Evans, Keenan Buell and Elijah Buelle; and girls track and field - Lila Davenport, Regina Fleischman and Kayla Crowder.
