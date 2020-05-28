KNOB NOSTER — While the spring high school sports season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, seniors saw their high school careers cut short by a year.
What shouldn't be forgotten is the work they put in to get to this point.
This is a time to reflect on that hard work and see what each senior has planned for after high school.
Each senior answered the same questions. The responses are in the same oder to reflect the questions below:
- Position played or track and field event.
- When did you start participating in this sport?
- Favorite high school memory about this spring sport.
- Post graduation plans?
- What have you learned from this spring sport?
- Who is someone in this sport that you imitate your game after?
THE SENIORS:
GOLF
Duke Johnson
- Not applicable
- My freshman year of high school
- Winning conference junior year and meeting lots of new people.
- I am attending Missouri Valley College on a golf scholarship and plan to study exercise science to pursue my future as an occupational therapist.
- Golf has taught me to be more patient. I have also learned how to problem solve more efficiently.
- Rickie Fowler
TENNIS
Mark Burgess
- Varsity No. 4
- My junior year
- Eating at Taco Johns and watching Eli Turner hit Coach Milby in the face with a potato round.
- Attend State Fair Community College
- I have learned to overcome the struggles of the sport you must have confidence in yourself.
- Rafael Nadal
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Sam Weinmann
- Discus Throw
- Eighth grade
- Getting my varsity letter as a sophomore
- Complete training for Missouri Army National Guard and then study automotive technology at State Technical College of Missouri.
- The reward is worth all the hard work.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Olivia Frisbee
- I throw the javelin, shot put and discus
- I started this sport my freshman year of high school
- My favorite memory was being able to be apart of when our womens track and field team that won state my sophomore year
- I plan to attend Missouri Western State University and I will be part of the womens track and field team at Missouri Western.
- This sport has taught me to never give up and always push yourself to achieve great things.
- I imitate my game after my throws coach, Coach Klock. She was the one that has taught me how to push myself and to push through to accomplish all things.
OTHER SENIORS
Other Knob Noster High School spring sports seniors include: baseball - Adrian Aranda-Diaz, Brian Rhodehouse, Blake Bowers, Colby Zink, Brodie Payne, Timothy Anderson, Kellen Foster and Lane Bolton; soccer - Mayra Valencia, Autumn Coon, Christena Beard and Olivia Allen; tennis - Ryan Day and Peter Stevens; and boys track and field - Ja'Morrious House, Travis Graham, Wyatt White, Joshua Pederson, Jadis Williams, Brandon Rau and Javon Grant.
