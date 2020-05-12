KINGSVILLE — While the spring high school sports season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, seniors saw their high school careers cut short by a year.
What shouldn’t be forgotten is the work they put in to get to this point.
This is a time to reflect on that hard work and see what some of the seniors have planned for after high school.
Each senior that responded answered the same questions. The responses are in the same order to reflect the questions below:
Position played.
When did you start participating in this sport?
Favorite high school memory about this spring sport.
Post graduation plans?
What have you learned from this spring sport?
Who is someone in this sport that you imitate your game after?
MEET THE SENIORS:
BASEBALL
Wyatt Collens
Pitcher and third base
Freshman year of high school but played since third grade
Getting to play at the Kauffman stadium.
Attending the University of Central Missouri.
To stay persistent.
My Grandfather
SOFTBALL
Victoria Ellis
Left field and right field
I started playing softball when I was 8 years old.
My favorite memories from this sport was having Mrs. Morrison as my coach. She pushed me to my full potential and never gave up on us. I thank her for being my coach and making my freshman year of softball fun.
Become a photographer or party planner.
What I learned from this sport is that it takes all of us to carry each other, not just one single person.
I don’t really imitate anyone, it kind of just came to me.
Casey Stout
Pitcher and outfield
As soon as I could, my parents played slow pitch and it all started there.
Winning districts and sectionals during my freshman and sophomore year.
To extend my education and to play softball at North Central Missouri College.
To never give up, to keep pushing, do your best and that it takes everyone to make a team.
Monica Abbott or Jennie Fench
Other Kingsville spring sports seniors include: baseball - Jeremiah Bennett; softball - Madison Haly; and boys track and field - Matthew Humphrey, Ben Doyle and Izaah Rusche.
