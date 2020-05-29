HOLDEN — While the spring high school sports season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, seniors saw their high school careers cut short by a year.
What shouldn't be forgotten is the work they put in to get to this point.
This is a time to reflect on that hard work and see what each senior has planned for after high school.
Each senior who responded answered the same questions. The responses are in the same order to reflect the questions below:
- Position played or track and field event.
- When did you start participating in this sport?
- Favorite high school memory about this spring sport.
- Post graduation plans?
- What have you learned from this spring sport?
- Who is someone in this sport that you imitate your game after?
THE SENIORS:
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Camille Gudde
- 4x800m relay, 1600m run and 3200m run
- Kindergarten
- Sectionals 2018 (Won the meet as a team, set the school record in the 4x800m relay and qualified for state in the relay and 3200m run.)
- Attend the University of Central Missouri and major in kinesiology while running cross country and track.
- How to be mentally tough.
- Sandy (Davidson) McKeown
Lillian Spring
- 300m and 100m Hurdles; 4x100m and 4x200m relays
- Seventh grade
- Being able to go to state and compete with my best friends and making many memories.
- Go to Rockhurst University and study either health sciences or business administration and play for the softball team.
- I have learned that off days can happen at the worst times and you have to be mentally strong enough to recover and bounce back.
- Sierra Romero, shortstop/2nd baseman. She is on the smaller side at 5’5". She is a great infielder with lots of power and big bat.
OTHER SENIORS
Other Holden High School spring sports seniors include: baseball - Jackson Tevis, Travis Stout, Sterling Phillips, Dylan Guinn, Preston Garrett, Braden Faust and Dakota Crain; boys track and field - Benjamin Vanmeter, Travis Stout, Dylan Guinn, R. Francis and Matthew Barker; and girls track and field - Valorie Slack and Kourtnie Rohn.
