CENTERVIEW — While the spring high school sports season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, seniors saw their high school careers cut short by a year.
What shouldn't be forgotten is the work they put in to get to this point.
This is a time to reflect on that hard work and see what each senior has planned for after high school.
Each senior who responded answered the same questions. The responses are in the same order to reflect the questions below:
- Position played or track and field event.
- When did you start participating in this sport?
- Favorite high school memory about this spring sport.
- Post graduation plans?
- What have you learned from this spring sport?
- Who is someone in this sport that you imitate your game after?
THE SENIORS:
BASEBALL
Aaron Currence
- Third base, pitcher and catcher. Currence is participates in the shot put and javelin in track and field.
- I started playing baseball in 2008 and have loved it ever since.
- My favorite memory is probably when we beat Knob Noster at the University of Central Missouri.
- I plan to attend State Fair Community College.
- I've learned that if you work as a team and don't just play for yourself, you can go further than what people think you can.
- I've tried to play similar to Mike Moustakas and Salvador Perez.
Cole Schmidli
- Shortstop/pitcher
- 4 years old
- “Dubs Day” chants after wins
- Attend the University of Central Missouri and major in secondary education in mathematics and become a math teacher/coach.
- I learned patience and how to become a better leader.
- Javy Baez
SOFTBALL
Kenna Brandes
- Softball
- Shortstop
- Started playing t-ball when I was 5.
- My favorite softball memory was hitting back-to-back home runs against St. Paul sophomore year.
- I am playing volleyball at Tabor College
- Softball has taught me to never give up, and to enjoy every little moment with your teammates.
- I try to be as hardworking and dedicated to the game as my teammate Reagan Shippy.
Camryn Smith
- First base
- Freshman year
- Jamming to music with my team during hitting practice.
- Got to school for diagnostic medical sonography.
- Leadership and teamwork
Emily Wilhite
- Right field
- Shippy League 2006
- Getting a home run off of a bunt from an opposing fielding error.
- Attend State Fair Community College and obtain an Associate of Arts degree, then move on to a four-year institution and obtain a degree in pre-physical therapy and ultimately my doctorate in the field.
- Through softball I have learned to have fun and not worry so much about mistakes made, but rather to look forward to the next play at hand.
- In softball, I imitate (the mindset at least) of Jennie Finch or Cat Osterman.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Taylor Hurley
- I have ran almost everything. 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 4x1, 4x2, 4x4, 4x8 and the 1,600m.
- I began running track my seventh grade year.
- My favorite memory would probably be the pure joy of stepping on to the top of the podium at state my junior year and holding the relay championship plaque with the rest of the girls.
- I will be going to Mizzou next year and majoring in forestry resource management.
- I learned from track that hard work makes dreams come true, and that the best teams are made up of friends.
- I wouldn't say that I really imitate my game after anyone, but I always look up to the girls on my team, they were always there to push me along the way.
Cameran Martin
- 400m, 4x400m and 4x200m
- Seventh grade
- Becoming state champions in the 4x400 with three of my close friends, after hopes to just end up on the podium.
- I am going to Three Rivers College to play basketball, and start my journey of becoming a writer, with the first step being to get my associate of arts degree in English.
- From track I have learned that anything can be made fun if you've got the right people around you.
- Usain Bolt, haha! I'd say I just tried to be like any athlete who wants it, and I just came to practice every day ready to work hard.
Emily Wilhite
- 200m dash, 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400
- Middle school, 2015
- Realizing my 4x400 team had won state and holding each other at the finish line all happy together.
- Attend State Fair Community College and obtain an Associate of Arts degree, then move on to a four year institution and obtain a degree in pre-physical therapy and ultimately my doctorate in the field
- Through track I have learned to always push myself in everything I do no matter if it is practice or a meet.
- In track, I imitate Megan Vanharn.
OTHER SENIORS
Additional Crest Ridge High School spring sports seniors include: baseball - Jacob White, Dustin Silvers, David Siegfried, Cole Schmidli, Blayne McMillin and August Cooper; softball - Samantha Smith; and boys track and field - Zachary Freeman and Austin Bedford.
