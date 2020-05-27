CHILHOWEE — While the spring high school sports season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, seniors saw their high school careers cut short by a year.
What shouldn't be forgotten is the work they put in to get to this point.
This is a time to reflect on that hard work and see what each senior has planned for after high school.
Each senior answered the same questions. The responses are in the same order to reflect the questions below:
- Position played or track and field event.
- When did you start participating in this sport?
- Favorite high school memory about this spring sport.
- Post graduation plans?
- What have you learned from this spring sport?
- Who is someone in this sport that you imitate your game after?
THE SENIORS:
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Alex Binder
- 100, 200 and 400m
- I started participating in track and field on March 2, 2020.
- My favorite memory during track and field was when my friend Lucas Coulter jumped in a puddle after practice.
- Attend a four-year college and major in physical education and also play football and either make it in the NFL or become a P.E. teacher.
- Track and field is tough but it also can help with many other sporting events.
- I imitate Usain Bolt because of how fast he was in the 100m event when he finished with 9.58 seconds.
Lucas Coulter
- Discuss, javelin and 800m.
- I started participating in track and fieldd this year (2020).
- My favorite memory during track and field was jumping into a large puddle.
- Going to State Fair Community College for two years and then finishing at the University of Central Missouri in conservation management.
- Track and field is the same as other sports, you have to put forth the effort to be good.
- I don’t have anyone to look up to when it comes to track. I strive to make people want to look up to me.
Lance Herrick
- Triple jump and 110 hurdles
- Started track in 2014
- Competing with my twin brother, Landin
- I plan to earn my college degree in a technology field and then open my own wood and metal shop.
- If you put in the effort, victory will be within reach.
- My two coaches from high school; Coach Lopez and Coach Johnson
Landin Herrick
- I ran the hurdles and held decent times for qualifications. I ran the 110 hurdles and the 300 hurdles.
- In eighth grade at another school I was interested but I was very short for my age. I was told I could never run hurdles due to my height but earned gold medals throughout my junior high and high school times.
- My favorite memory is going to state. I never made the state qualification because i missed it by .02 of a second, it was heartbreaking but it never destroyed my motivation.
- I plan on going to college for music production, film production, dJing and audio tech. As a hobby I make music videos, dJ and make music. I was to start a career within the career field.
- I have learned a lot of life lessons within the sport of track: self awareness, self discipline and push your limits till you can’t push them anymore.
- A couple buddies of mine named Traise Cain (junior) and Julian Tellez (graduated) that went to Portales High pushed me to my limits and broke me every practice, they were better athletes than I ever could be, their passion for hurdles was intense.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Olivia Young
- Discuss and shotput
- I started participating in track and field in 2018.
- My favorite memory during track and field was having coaches cheer me on during events.
- Attend the University of Central Missouri to study pre-vetinary.
- Preparing for something like track might be hard, but it’s worth it in the end.
- I imitate my game from Nadine Kleinert who was German Shotputter in the 2009 Olympic Games.
