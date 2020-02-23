COLUMBIA — Warrensburg senior George Fury’s state tournament was short lived.
Fury lost both of his matches on the opening day, ending the tournament at 0-2 and 10-9 on the season.
The senior lost by first period pin in the opening round of the tournament.
Fury gave Kolby Conkin, Ft. Zumwalt South, a run for his money in the first consolation round, trailing 7-5 going into the final period. Conkin scored nine points in the final period to take a 16-5 major decision.
