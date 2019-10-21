Holden snapped a three-game losing skid with a 42-21 romp of Carrollton on Friday, Oct. 18.
The Eagles senior running back Fred Frazier had a breakout game, scoring five times and rushing for 276 yards.
Holden never trailed in the contest as Daniel Taylor broke a scoreless tie at the eight minutes, 59 seconds mark of the second quarter. taking a fumble recovery back for a score to open up a 7-0 lead.
The Eagles added to its led with Frazier’s first score of the night from three yards out.
Carrollton got on the board with 3:!3 left in the half to trim Holden’s lead down to 14-7.
Frazier gave Holden its 14-point cushion back with a 65-yard burst 13 seconds later to set the halftime score at 21-7.
The senior running back added the lone score of the third quarter with a 52-yard run then started the fourth quarter with a 36-yard touchdown run to open up a 35-7 lead.
Carrollton got a touchdown back with 9:25 to go in the contest before Frazier put the finishing touches on the win with a 10-yard scoring run for his fifth trip to the end zone.
The Trojans added a score in the final minutes to set the score at 42-21.
Holden ran just 39 plays to reach 391 yards of offense, averaging 10 yards per play.
Jackson Tevis completed 6 of 9 passes for 116 yards with all receptions going to Jayden Brown.
Holden hosts rival Knob Noster at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 26, for the final game of the regular season. The Panthers are coming off a 50-7 loss to Richmond.
