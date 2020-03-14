WARRENSBURG – Co-Missouri River Valley Conference West champions Warrensburg Tigers (16-10, 7-3 MRVC West) had four players earn all-conference nods.
Junior forward Cooper Berry was named to the MRVC West All-Conference First-Team.
Berry played in all 10 conference games and shot 60.3% from the field in conference play and 59.4% overall from the field.
He recorded 97 points in conference play and 237 points on the season.
Berry also grabbed 73 boards in conference play.
Junior point guard Brooks Baldwin was named to the MRVC West All-Conference Second-Team.
He played in in regular season conference games.
He made 16 three-pointers in conference play for 38.1%.
Baldwin made 41 3's this season.
He had 96 points in conference play and 248 overall on the season.
Junior guard/forward Eli Nappe was named an MRVC West All-Conference Honorable Mention.
He played in all 10 conference games.
He scored 87 points in conference play and 229 overall on the season.
Nappe had 41 assists and 23 steals in conference play.
Junior guard Shelby Pittsenbarger was also named an MRVC West All-Conference Honorable Mention.
He played in all 10 conference games.
Pittsenbarger had 111 points in conference play and 320 points on the season.
He shot 67.4% from the free-throw line in conference play on 43 attempts.
Fellow co-conference champions Harrisonville Wildcats had a conference-high five MRVC West All-Conference nods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.