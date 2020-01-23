Leeton finished with four scorers in double-figures as the Bulldogs took down Montrose 73-56 on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
Daniel Warner led Leeton with 22 points while Clarence Buntin, Noah Scrivener and Cody Shackelford each added 12.
The Blue Jays had the upper hand in the first quarter, leading 19-16 after the first eight minutes of action.
Leeton overtook Montrose in the second quarter, outscoring them 26-14 to lead 42-33.
The Bulldogs stretched their lead out to 61-43 by the end of the third quarter.
Leeton hosts Northwest Hughesville on Friday, Jan. 24.
