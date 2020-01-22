Bailey Fleming and Regan Shaffer combined for 23 points in the third quarter to help the No. 5 Leeton girls pull away from Hardin-Central 54-26 on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
The Lady Bulldogs held a moderate 24-11 lead at halftime before Fleming and Schmidli took over.
Shaffer, who finished with a team-high 17 points, did all her work on the inside scoring 11 points with five buckets and a free throw. Fleming took care of the outside, knocking down four 3-pointers as part of her 15 point night.
Leeton led 47-17 after the duo’s outburst to move to 10-1 on the year.
Rowan Schmidli added 11 points with a trio of 3-pointers.
