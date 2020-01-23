The Leeton girls secures a 67-44 win over Montrose on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
The Lady Bulldogs made eight 3-pointers in the win with Bailey Fleming accounting for six to finish with 22 points.
Regan Shaffer matched Fleming in the scoring column with 22 points including a nine-point third quarter that saw Leeton pull away 48-32.
Rowan Schmidli added 10 points in the win.
