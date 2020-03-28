WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Lady Tigers basketball team led the Missouri River Valley Conference West with five all-district selections.
Seniors Sadie Misner and Zoey Westphal were named to the MRVC West All-Conference First-Team.
Fellow senior Olivia Harrison earned a selection to the all-conference second-team.
Two more seniors, in Cora Perry and Bailey Tucker, earned all-conference honorable mentions.
Warrensburg finished the season 17-8 and claimed a share of the conference title with Odessa.
