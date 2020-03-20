Warrensburg basketball’s Sadie Misner is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Postseason Week Two Female Athlete of the Week for reaching 1,500 career points in her high school career.
Female Athlete of the Week - Sadie Misner, Warrensburg
