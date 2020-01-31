Leeton cruises past Chilhowee
Leeton's Regan Shaffer puts up a layup in the third quarter of the Lady Bulldogs 58-7 win over Chilhowee in the opening round of the Quarry City Classic on Monday, Jan. 27.

 By Randy Speer randy.speer@dsjnow.com

Leeton basketball's Regan Shaffer is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Jan. 20 through Jan. 25 Female Athlete of the Week as she was one of two Lady Bulldogs to score 22 points in a win over Montrose.

