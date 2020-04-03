Montana Carter
Warrensburg’s Montana Carter poses with her All-MRVC medal.

 Submitted photo

Warrensburg golf’s Montana Carter is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler 2019-2020 Rewind Week One Female Athlete of the Week for winning in the fall of 2019 as she advanced out of the Class 2 District 6 Tournament to the sectional round.

