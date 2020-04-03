Warrensburg golf’s Montana Carter is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler 2019-2020 Rewind Week One Female Athlete of the Week for winning in the fall of 2019 as she advanced out of the Class 2 District 6 Tournament to the sectional round.
Female Athlete of the Week - Montana Carter, Warrensburg
