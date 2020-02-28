Knob Noster wrestling's Haley Robles is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Feb. 17 through Feb. 22 Female Athlete of the Week as she became the first Lady Panther medalist at the Missouri State High School Wrestling Tournament.
Female Athlete of the Week - Haley Robles, Knob Noster
