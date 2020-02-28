Missouri State Wrestling Photo Gallery - Saturday, Feb. 22
Knob Noster’s Haley Robles poses with her fifth place medal from the Class 1 103lbs bracket. This is her first state medal and the first girls wrestling medal for the Lady Panthers.

 Randy Speer/Staff Photo

Knob Noster wrestling's Haley Robles is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Feb. 17 through Feb. 22 Female Athlete of the Week as she became the first Lady Panther medalist at the Missouri State High School Wrestling Tournament.

