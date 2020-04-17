Knob Noster softball’s Estella Huntsman is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler 2019-2020 Rewind Week Three Female Athlete of the Week as she was the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Sept. 8 through Sept. 14 Female Athlete of the Week as the freshman hit four home runs in the previous week. She hit a home run against Holden and Secman and two against Rosati-Kain.
Female Athlete of the Week - Estella Huntsman, Knob Noster
