Randy Speer/Staff Photo

Knob Noster’s Caylie Holyfield lines up a 3-point shot in the first half of the Lady Panthers 42-34 win over Sherwood in the opening round of the Quarry City Classic on Monday, Jan 27. Holyfield’s back-to-back 3-pointers in the second quarter gave Knob Noster a lead it’d never relinquish.