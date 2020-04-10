Holden basketball’s Abby Wamsley is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler 2019-2020 Rewind Week Two Female Athlete of the Week for scoring a (then) career-high 28 points against Versailles in the second round of the Stover Tournament, averaging 19 points-per-game in the tournament, and being named to the Stover All-Tournament team. The tournament was played December 28, 2019, through January 4, 2020.
Female Athlete of the Week - Abby Wamsley, Holden
