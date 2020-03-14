WARRENSBURG – Eight Warrensburg Tigers are named Missouri River Valley Conference West Academic All-Conference.
To be named academic all-conference, a play must earn a cumulative GPA of 3.5 and have earned a varsity letter.
Senior Carter Bell; juniors Cooper Berry, Eli Nappe, Marcus Tart, Mason Chapman; and sophomores, Luke Othic, Aidan McMurphy and Zachary Munsterman earned academic all-conference.
Harrisonville, co-conference champion with Warrensburg, had a conference-high nine named academic all-conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.