Eight Tigers named All-Conference
Warrensburg defensive lineman Cooper Berry tracks down the Ruskin quarterback during the first half of the Tigers 46-7 win on Friday, Nov. 1.

 Randy Speer/Staff Photo

Warrensburg football secured eight All-MRVC West honors.

Junior Cooper Berry was the most decorated Tiger, being named to the First-Team offensive and defensive line.

Seniors Miles Moore and Cory Conley both received Second-Team offense nods with Moore at the running back spot and Conley as a wide receiver.

Senior Corbin Cowick, linebacker and junior Eli Nappe, defensive back, were both selected to the First-Team defense.

Juniors Connor Wyatt, linebacker, and Shelby Pittsenbarger, defensive back, were both named to the honorable mention defense.

Senior Carter Bell was named to the honorable mention team as a kicker.

Warrensburg received the most Academic All-Conference awards with 32 players recognized.

