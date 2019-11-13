Eight Tigers named All-Conference

Warrensburg football secured eight All-MRVC West honors.
Junior Cooper Berry was the most decorated Tiger, being named to the First-Team offensive and defensive line.
Seniors Miles Moore and Cory Conley both received Second-Team offense nods with Moore at the running back spot and Conley as a wide receiver.
Senior Corbin Cowick, linebacker and junior Eli Nappe, defensive back, were both selected to the First-Team defense.
Juniors Connor Wyatt, linebacker, and Shelby Pittsenbarger, defensive back, were both named to the honorable mention defense.
Senior Carter Bell was named to the honorable mention team as a kicker.
Warrensburg received the most Academic All-Conference awards with 32 players recognized.
