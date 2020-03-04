HARRISONVILLE — A Grandview scoring run that spanned from the first quarter into the second quarter was too much for Warrensburg to overcome Tuesday night, Feb. 3, as the Lady Tigers fell 68-46 in the Class 4 District 13 semifinals in Harrisonville.
The district No. 2-seed Bulldogs put the No. 3-seed Lady Tigers in a hole early on.
After Warrensburg senior Sadie Misner closed the gap to 5-3 in the early portion of the first quarter, Grandview went on a 17-0 run.
The Bulldogs stretched the scoring run from the first quarter in the first two minutes, 19 seconds of the second quarter.
Turnovers, missed shots and Grandview controlling the rebounding battle plagued Warrensburg throughout the night.
"Our game plan was, obviously, to get it out of the 12's (Cierra Joyce Smith) hands, but we knew we needed to take care of the ball and just rebound," Warrensburg coach Valerie Stambersky said. "We didn't rebound well out of our 13 zone that we started out in."
When Misner sank the back half on a pair of free throws, Grandview led 22-4.
"Turnovers killed us in that first quarter," Stambersky said.
The Grandview lead grew to as much as 22 in the second frame with the Bulldogs up 28-6.
The 22-point lead was tied for Grandview's largest lead of the contest.
The Lady Tigers would not go away easily though.
Warrensburg ended the half on a 12-2 run.
"It's one of those things that we have told them all year long that they are going to get looks and sometimes they are going to fall but we have to keep shooting and doing things we have found success with all year long," Stambersky said.
The scoring was highlighted by three's from Misner and fellow senior Olivia Harrison.
"Olivia started knocking down shots and Sadie really took over there for a while," Stambersky said. "She was told you are going to have to shoot, you are going to have to shoot with hands in your face, you are going to have to take those shots and she stepped up and she did. That was nice to see. As we have told her all year long, we go as she goes. When her teammates see that is confident and relaxed and in the flow, they follow suit. She did that in the second quarter and everyone started to relax a little bit."
Misner scored 15 of Warrensburg's 18 first-half points.
Grandview led 30-18 at the intermission.
Warrensburg continued to chip away in the second half scoring the first five points on the quarter to make it 30-23 Grandview.
"They got a lot of confidence in that first quarter and I think that our fight made them a little bit nervous," Stambersky said.
Seven points was as close as Warrensburg would get though.
"I think in those second and third quarters when we are looking at the things we are doing, we are getting rebounds, which is keeping them off the offensive boards and we were getting to the free-throw line a little bit," Stambersky said.
Of the 18 points Grandview scored in the third quarter, nine came from the charity stripe.
Grandview shot 13 free throws in the third frame compared to seven for the Lady Tigers.
Warrensburg went into what would be the final quarter of the game down 48-34.
The Lady Tigers got the game down to 12 points in the final quarter before seeing their season end with a 68-46 loss.
The Warrensburg seniors left the quarter with about a minute remaining to a standing ovation.
Misner finished her high school career with a 26-point performance.
Harrison finished her final high school game with nine points off three triples.
Grandview's Smith, sophomore, led all scorers with 40 points.
"We knew she was going to get her points, number 12, she is a good little ball player but just wanted to make it hard for her," Stambersky said.
From the charity stripe, Grandview was 23-38 from the charity stripe while Warrensburg was 16-23.
Warrensburg finishes its season at 17-8.
The Lady Tigers won a share of the conference title this season and won their first district game since the 2015-2016 season.
This was also the Warrensburg's first district semifinal appearance since the 2016-2017.
