Dominant first half helps Knob Noster knock off Versailles

VERSAILLES - A wild start led to a big win for Knob Noster on Friday, Aug. 30, as the Panthers knocked off Class 2 No. 10 Versailles 50-20 on the road.
“We played well and the ball definitely bounced our direction and sometimes it's very nice to be lucky,” Knob Noster coach Rich Johnson said.
The craziness began on the first play of the game as Mark Burgess recovered the muffed kickoff, setting up a 16-yard touchdown run by sophomore Wyatt Schreiner - in his first start as a Panther - to give the visiting squad a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
“(Schreiner) ran the offense really well,” Johnson said. “When we run the option, we are going to have some miss reads every now and then and he had a couple miss reads, but overall, for a kid coming in on the first of July and doing what he has done, he has been very smart and very athletic.”
The Tigers had an answer for Knob Noster’s touchdown, taking the ensuing kickoff back to the three-yard line, which lead to a one-play touchdown drive for Versailles. The point after attempt was missed, keeping Knob Noster in front 7-6.
Schreiner would score the next Panthers touchdown on a four-yard run to push the lead out to 14-6. Knob Noster would go on to score four more times before halftime, taking a 43-6 lead into the intermission.
Facilitating the 35-unanswered points was the Knob Noster defense, who blocked a punt and hauled in two interceptions in what was a six-turnover night for the Panthers.
Knob Noster tacked on a touchdown coming out of the break to cap off its scoring for the evening, set up by the third interception of the night by the Panther defense.
Iverson Sirom accounted for two of the interceptions along with Jadis Williams adding another off Versailles All-State quarterback Coby Williams, who threw just seven interceptions last season.
Versailles added a pair of second half touchdowns to its tally, but the early Knob Noster edge proved to be insurmountable.
“In the second half, offensively we kind of let down a little bit when we were up so much,” Johnson said.
Knob Noster hosts Warsaw at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6. The Wildcats are coming off a week one win over Midway, 14-6.
