Despite a couple tough losses, Warrensburg volleyball retains strong season

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg volleyball lost a couple of close games, but placed fourth in a tournament hosted in Warrensburg where they were able to pick up a few wins.
The Lady Tigers dropped a marathon five set match to the Odessa Bulldogs on Sept. 24 in Odessa, which brought the Warrensburg volleyball team to 5-2 for the season.
The Lady Tigers volleyball team got back to their winning ways by beating the Excelsior Springs Tigers in three sets on Sept. 29 as the team improved their record to 6-2 for the season.
The Lady Tigers hosted a tournament Saturday, Oct. 3, at Warrensburg High School.
In their first match, Warrensburg picked up a win against Tipton (25-16, 25-17).
Warrensburg won its second match as well, defeating Versailles (25-12, 25-16).
The matchup between Warrensburg and Santa Fe ended in a split (29-31, 25-23).
The Lady Tigers were unable to defeat California in the third place game (25-22, 19-25, 16-25).
Warrensburg placed fourth in tournament, going 2-1-1.
In a close match against Belton on Oct. 5, Warrensburg lost in five sets: 25-20, 20-25, 24-26, 25-27.
Warrensburg suffered another tough loss on Oct. 6 against Pleasant Hill after four sets: 23-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-16.
The Lady Tigers currently have a record of 8-5-1.
The Lady Tigers will travel to Harrisonville for their next match on Oct. 8.
