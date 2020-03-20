WARRENSBURG — Third-year head coach Bryan Olivas said defense will be a strength of Warrensburg soccer in 2020.
“We are going to rely on the defense, a lot, to win games,” Olivas said. “I have always said, build from the back.”
Warrensburg brings back a core of its back line from 2019.
“With having three out of the four defenders back it is going to be huge, plus the goalie,” Olivas said.
He said Warrensburg will rely heavily on juniors Gen Miller, Ashton Thompson and Payton Heevner for leadership in the 2020 season.
All three played varsity the last two years.
“It is huge for those younger girls to see that,” Olivas said. “They are young leaders. I am hoping them being young does not affect them on the style they will have leading the team.”
Along with young leadership, Olivas said his team is young as a whole.
“We are going to be young,” he said. “We are going to have a lot of numbers but we are going to be young.”
While the defense looks to be strong in 2020, Olivas said Warrensburg will also look to forward Tabby Boldt in 2020 to command the offense.
“She will be one of our top scorers, probably,” Olivas said.
Olivas said the team is still working to solidify other spots in its lineup.
“We are going to have certain areas where we try to fill in gaps in but I feel like we are going to have some areas we are going to be very strong in,” Olivas said.
Warrensburg was 10-11-2 last season.
The Lady Tigers saw their season come to a close with a 4-0 loss to Harrisonville in the Class 3 District 13 Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.