WARRENSBURG - Warrensburg pulled away from Class 2 Lift for Life Academy Charter in the second half to secure a 42-7 season-opening win on Friday, Aug. 30, at Walton Stadium, but for a team with playoff aspirations, there were still things to learn from.
“We played well at times,” Warrensburg coach Chris Cavanah said. “We were sloppy at times, we made a lot of mistakes throughout the game and I thought it looked like week one. Those are things that we will fix and correct throughout the weekend and week coming up and we’ll be in a better place next week.”
The Tigers (1-0) left points on the board in the first quarter. It took just under a minute for Warrensburg to knock on the door of the goal line, but a holding call brought back a Miles Moore touchdown run.
The first drive of the season ended with junior quarterback Eli Nappe getting picked off at the goal line on his first pass of the season.
“Just settle down,” Cavanah said on his advice to Nappe after the interception. “A play like that, that is a timing throw, you’ve got to put that on the money, you can’t lob it in there.”
The Tigers defense came through after the pick by Rico Singleton was returned to middle field, forcing a three and out.
The Warrensburg offense marched its way back down into the red zone, only to come away empty handed again as its 3rd and 8 try from the 10-yard was stuffed a yard short and senior kicker Carter Bell’s 28-yard field goal - after a false start flag - sailed wide right.
Warrensburg’s defense got the ball right back for its offense as Cal Taylor forced a fumble that was recovered by Evan Florida at midfield with one minute, 30 seconds left in the first quarter.
“Our kids played well at times, but we have to be more consistent throughout the ball game," Cavanah said.
The Tigers broke the scoreless shutout seven seconds into the second quarter, as senior fullback Corbin Cowick pummeled his way for 12-yard touchdown run, putting Warrensburg up 7-0.
Senior linebacker Connor Wyatt got in on the scoring action on the next series, jumping a screen pass for a pick-six from 13 yards out.
Junior running back Shelby Pittsenbarger tacked on the final Tigers points of the first half with 3:32 remaining on a double reverse run from eight yards out.
Lift for Life (0-1) secured its only points of the night on the following series. Quarterback Malcom Johnson-Thompson hung in the pocket with Warrensburg defensive end Kaden Maxwell barreling down on him to connect with receiver Omowale Swisher for an 83-yard catch-and-run score to set the halftime score at 21-7.
The third Hawks turnover of the night jump started the Tigers second half scoring with Maxwell poking the ball free and Florida pounced on it at the nine-yard line for his second recover of the night.
Warrensburg capitalized on the extra possession as Pittsenbarger took an option pitch from Nappe seven yards to extend the lead back out to 21, 28-7, at the 10:10 mark in the third quarter.
Pittsenbarger found his way back into the end zone on a scoop-and-score fumble recover to push the Warrensburg lead out to 35-7, a lead that would stand through the end of the third quarter.
“Our defense could be the strength of the team,” Cavanah said. “We’ve got a lot of speed on our defense, and a lot of experience. They are fast, they are physical, they are aggressive and that’s where it all starts.”
The Tigers capped of its scoring with a 36-yard touchdown pass from Nappe to Moore with 6:49 left in the four
Nappe threw for 101 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in his first start at quarterback, connecting with Moore for 50 yards and a score along with 51 yards to Pittsenbarger, with each catching two passes.
“We had some timing issues with throwing the ball today,” Cavanah said. “It’s nothing that can’t be cleaned up and I think that goes along with your first varsity start.”
Warrensburg tallied 324 yards of total offense - 223 coming via the run.
"We've got multiple kids that can carry the ball for us," Cavanah said. "We've got second-string guys that we feel like can really play and help us and they need to be able to help us. We've got a lot of kids going both ways, so we have to have guys ready to play."
Moore racked up 84 yards on 15 touches while Pittsenbarger added 79 yards on nine carries. Cowick tacked on 40 yards and junior Chase Rylander churned out 24 yards on 11 carries.
Warrensburg will travel to Marshall to take on the Owls at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6. Marshall (0-1) is coming off a 20-7 loss to Class 3 Chillicothe.
