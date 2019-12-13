CENTERVIEW - There is no substitute for experience and the Crest Ridge boys basketball team is proving that.
With five starters - two seniors and three juniors - who have seen the court since being freshmen, the Cougars are turning that experience into results in the early part of the 2019 season.
“They know where each other is going to be,” Crest Ridge coach Brent Behler said. “We’ve been together for four years, they’ve played varsity together for four years and you can just see how they move.”
The experience was on full display Thursday, Dec. 12, as Crest Ridge handled Orrick 74-44 in the semifinals of the I-70 conference tournament.
“I give them a lot of range and just tell them what we need to do and they do a very nice job of making the adjustments necessary,” Behler said.
Orrick took an early 4-3 lead before Crest Ridge went on a 5-0 run to regain the lead for good.
The Cougars doubled up the Bearcats in the first frame, leading 14-7.
Senior Cole Schmidli knocked down three 3-pointers in the opening quarter, leading to 24 points on the night with six triples.
“He is another coach on the floor,” Behler “He knows exactly where I want kids and where they need to be. He can put them where they need to be when I call in a play. You can see him quarterback the team when we get down in the half-court.”
Crest Ridge’s lead reached double-figures by halftime, leading 31-20.
Junior Will Taylor did most of his damage in the second half, scoring 16 of his 25 points after intermission.
With the loss of senior Blayne McMillin (out for the season recovering from a torn ACL), who was a mainstay in the Cougars line-up, Taylor's emergence as a scorer has been a key to Crest Ridge’s success.
“He is a strong presence,” Behler said. “He is rebounding and doing everything we needed to make up for the loss of Blayne for the season.”
The junior is averaging 14.6 points per game and has reached double-figures in four of the six games.
Crest Ridge pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Orrick 23-15 to lead 54-35.
The Cougars led by as many as 34 in the final frame before securing the 30-point win to move to 6-0 on the year.
Junior August Hoeper and senior David Siegfried both added eight points in the win.
Crest Ridge will face St. Paul in the title game at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.
The Saints beat Wellington-Napoleon 50-39 in the other semifinals game and are off to a 2-1 start.
“We will learn a lot about ourselves Saturday against St. Paul - a team that we want to play,” Behler said. “We’ve got the first part of one of our goals which is making sure we got to the championship in the I-70.”
