Crest Ridge volleyball string of wins ended at nine-in-a-row on Thursday, Sept. 26 as Concordia handed the Lady Cougars their first loss of the season 2-0 (25-22, 25-14).
Crest Ridge led 20-15 in the first set, but got outscored 10-2 over the final stretch. Concordia rode the momentum of set one to a sweep.
Reagan Shippy and Emily Wilhite both had five kills in the loss.
