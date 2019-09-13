Crest Ridge took care of Green Ridge 2-0 (25-19, 25-20) on Thursday, Sept. 13.
In both sets, the Lady Cougars (5-0) jumped out to big leads at the midway point then held off late charges by Green Ridge.
“Both sets we had a good timeout and got the focus back on each individual doing their job, which allows us to make plays,” Crest Ridge coach Katie Woolsey said in a press release.
Kenna Brandes stuffed the state sheet in the win with 19 digs, five kills on 6 of 6 attacks and two aces. Reagan Shippy added six kills and three aces.
Crest Ridge will take part in the La Monte triangular on Monday, Sept. 16, facing host La Monte and Kingsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.