Crest Ridge swept its triangular with La Monte and Kingsville on Monday, Sept. 16.
The Lady Cougars took down La Monte 25-11, 25-20 to open the night then beat Kingsville 25-11, 25-15.
“Our passing was great tonight, allowing us to implement some faster offensive options,” Crest Ridge coach Katie Woolsey said in a press release.
Reagan Shippy tallied 11 kills and four aces across the two matches to pace the Crest Ridge offense.
The Lady Cougars are 7-0 on the season.
Kingsville lost its other match 2-1 to LaMonte.
