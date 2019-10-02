CENTERVIEW — Crest Ridge volleyball returned home Tuesday night, Oct. 1, and picked up a win over Sweet Springs.
Crest Ridge won 25-19, 25-21.
"We had several games on the road recently, so it was great to be back in front of our home crowd and play well," Crest Ridge coach Katie Woolsey said in a press release.
Reagan Shippy finished the night 15-16 attacks with 10 kills, eight digs and three blocks for the Lady Cougars (13-2-2, 1-1 I-70).
"Shippy had an awesome night at the net," Woolsey said. "She controlled the game from there and had several hard hits. We did a better job of committing less errors on our side tonight which allowed us to make several runs."
Kenna Brandes and Montana Mistler were both perfect from the service line on the night.
Crest Ridge returns to the road on Thursday, Oct. 3, to face KC Lutheran.
