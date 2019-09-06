For the first time in a decade, Crest Ridge volleyball came away with a win against Sacred Heart.
The Lady Cougars swept the Lady Gremlins 2-0 (25-22, 25-10) on Thursday, Sept. 5 for the first time since at least 2009, the furthest back online MSHSAA records date back.
“We showed a lot of mental toughness tonight, for a great team win,” Crest Ridge coach Katie Woolsey said in a press release. “We had some unforced errors, but bounced back and made the next play, showing true confidence.”
Reagan Shippy finished with four kills on 11 of 13 hitting. Emily Wilhite came away with three blocks in the win and Kenna Brandes led the team with 11 digs.
Crest Ridge will host Northwest (Hughesville) on Monday, Sept. 9, for the christening of its newly repaired gym floor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.