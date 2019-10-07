Crest Ridge kept is conference record unblemished with a 56-12 trouncing of St. Paul Lutheran on Friday, Oct. 4.
It was the Cougars defense that got the scoring started as David Seigfried picked off a pass and took it back for a touchdown just 20 seconds into the game.
The Saints knotted the game up at 8-8 at the midway point of the first quarter for the only tie of the game.
Junior quarterback Will Taylor put Crest Ridge (4-2, 3-0 I-70) back in front for good with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Ring at the 4:52 mark of the first quarter
The Cougars notched another scored before the end of the first quarter with Taylor connecting with Cole Schmidli for a 10-yard score and a 22-6 lead.
Taylor put it in the hands of Kole Conard for a 10-yard score at the midway point of the second quarter to take a 30-6 lead into the break.
Crest Ridge rattled off three more scores in the third quarter with Taylor finding Ring from 13 yards out and Schmidli from 10-yards out.
Taylor finished the night 16 of 23 for 239 yards and five touchdowns. Dalton Wilhite was the Cougars leading receiver with 102 yards.
Ring tallied four catches for 48 yards and two scores while Schmidli had three receptions for 21 yards and two touchdowns.
Conard capped off the scoring with a 32-yard run to set the score at 52-8 with 53 seconds left in the frame. The junior was the team’s leading rusher with 70 yards on nine carries while Siegfried added 56 yards on four carries.
Crest Ridge converted on five of their seven two-point conversions in the win.
St. Paul Lutheran (0-6) added a late score to set the final tally at 52-16.
Crest Ridge hosts Sweet Springs (4-2) at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11.
(0) comments
