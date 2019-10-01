Crest Ridge finished third at the Knob Noster volleyball tournament on Saturday, Sept. 28.
Crest Ridge beat Northwest (Hughesville) 2-0 (25-15, 25-13) and split with Lincoln (16-25, 26-24) and St. Paul Lutheran (21-25, 25-20)
The Lady Cougars beat LaMonte in the opening round of the championship bracket 2-0 (27-25, 25-10) then lost to Oak Grove (21-25, 23-25).
Crest Ridge rebounded with a win over Lincoln 2-0 (25-19, 25-20).
The host Lady Panthers finished with a win, a loss and a split in pool play. Knob Noster we lost to Oak Grove 2-0 (13-25, 20-25), beat Smithton 2-0 (25-16, 25-11) then finished pool play with a split with LaMonte ( 25-14, 26-27).
Knob Noster lost to Lincoln in the opening round of championship bracket play 2-0 (18-25, 18-25).
