Crest Ridge stays perfect with last second lay-up

Crest Ridge survived a scare from Cole Camp on Thursday, Dec. 20, winning 54-53 on a last second lay-up by Jax Brandes to keep its record perfect at 8-0.
The Bluebirds came out of the gate strong, jumping out to a 18-7 lead.
The Cougars clawed back to win six, 26-20, by halftime.
Crest Ridge scored 17 points in both the third and fourth quarter to get back into it.
Brandes’ lay-up, part of his 10 points on the night - came as time expired on an out of bounds play.
Cole Schmidli led Crest Ridge with 18 points. August Hoeper added 13 points.
