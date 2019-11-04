Crest Ridge football opened the Class 1 state playoffs with a 42-8 win over Sherwood on Friday, Nov. 1.
The Cougar were held to just eight points in the first half. Will Taylor finding Jaden Ring for a 71-yard catch-and-run touchdown to take an 8-0 lead, which would stand until halftime, at the eight minutes, 31 seconds mark of the first quarter.
Crest Ridge extended its lead late in the third quarter with Kole Conard, who ran for 154 yards on 16 carries, taking it in from four yards out to make it a 14-0 game.
Sherwood closed the game with 1:30 left in the quarter with a 36-yard touchdown pass, cutting the Cougars lead down to 14-8.
Crest Ridge put the game away in the fourth quarter with Taylor punching in a one-yard run then finding David Siegfried for a 34-yard score, opening up at 28-8 advantage.
The Cougars ended the night with back-to-back interceptions returned for touchdowns. Ring had the first, returning an errant Sherwood pass 57 yards for a score.
Not to be out done, Dalton Wilhite took back a pass 100 yards with 38 seconds left to set the final score at 42-8.
Taylor finished 10 of 19 for 195 yards and two touchdowns, finding Ring three times for 97 yards and a score.
Crest Ridge will travel to Windsor at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8. The Greyhounds (8-2) are coming off a 61-13 win over Concordia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.