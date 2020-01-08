The No. 10 Crest Ridge boys, led by Cole Schmidli’s 27 points, took down Archie 77-37 on Tuesday, Jan. 27, moving to 11-0 on the year.
The Cougars scored 22 points in both the first and second quarter to stake out a 44-23 lead at halftime.
Crest Ridge limited the Whirlwinds to just 14 points in the second half to pull away.
Schmidli paced the Cougars with seven 3-pointers. Will Taylor added 16 points and August Hoeper chipped in 14.
