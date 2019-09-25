Crest Ridge volleyball continued its perfect start the season with a 2-0 (25-23, 25-23) win over Archie on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Reagan Shippy secured double-digit kills in the win with 10 and two blocks. Emily Wilhite added three blocks.
The Lady Cougars open I-70 conference against Concordia on Thursday, Sept. 27.
