Crest Ridge rallies to knock-off Wellington-Napoleon

CENTERVIEW - Crest Ridge took its lumps in weeks three and four, playing up a class against Knob Noster and Holden, but the tough schedule paid its dividends on Thursday, Sept. 26, as the Cougars opened I-70 play.
“That certainly helps us a lot to see bigger and faster teams, a lot more physical teams,” Crest Ridge coach Thomas Hotmer said. “I think that really helped us tonight as we were a lot more physical on both sides of the line. Our strength of schedule really helped us out. “
Crest Ridge scored 20 points in the second half to knock off Wellington-Napoleon 26-20.
“I thought our kids just stayed together,” Hotmer said. “We’ve faced a lot of adversity the last few weeks with kids being injured and a lot of mental mistakes and errors, but when that happened tonight, the kids stayed together, there was a calmness about them and it was really exciting to see that.
Crest Ridge (3-2, 1-0 I-70) fell behind 12-6 in the first half with the lone touchdown for the Cougars coming on a Will Taylor to Jaden Ring six-yard touchdown pass.
The Cougars scored twice in the third quarter, offsetting Wellington-Napoleon’s field goal to take a 20-15 lead going into the final frame.
Two long touchdown receptions highlighted the frame as Cole Schmidli went 48-yards untouched on a slant while Ring tallied his second score of the night by juking out a pair of Tiger defenders for a 68-yard touchdown.
Hotmer said it was the running game, led by Kole Conard’s 119 yards on 24 carries and the big men up front paving the way that helped set up the offense for success.
“Our offensive line, they were really good all night executing and controlled the tempo and controlled the clock,” Hotmer said.
Crest Ridge added its final score of the night on a 19-yard hook-up between Taylor and Ring, their third scoring connection of the night, in the fourth quarter to lead 26-15.
Wellington-Napoleon (3-2, 0-1) scored late in the fourth quarter, but the Cougars recovered the onside kick to seal their first I-70 win under Hotmer.
Taylor finished the night 7 of 11 for 170 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Ring was the junior signal caller’s favorite target, catching six passes for 125 yards.
The game was moved to Thursday due to forecasted inclement weather on Friday, Sept. 27, but Hotmer said date change did not have any effect on his team.
Crest Ridge travels to St. Paul Lutheran on Friday, Oct. 4. The Saints (0-5) lost 35-14 to Lone Jack on Thursday.
