Crest Ridge, Leeton girls advance to title game

The Crest Ridge and Leeton girls wwill face off in the Quarry City Classic championship game at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, after both teams secured wins in the semifinals on Wednesday, Jan. 29.
The Lady Bulldogs beat the Lady Cougars 53-34 in the teams first meeting this season.
Crest Ridge 66, Concordia 21
Senior Emily Wilhite neared a triple-double while Crest Ridge roared into the Quarry City Classic championship game with a 66-21 win over Concordia on Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Wilhite put up 25 points, 13 rebounds and nine steals in the win.
The Lady Cougars left little doubt about the result of the game in the opening frame, jumping out to a 22-4 lead, then duplicated the feat in the second quarter, going into halftime leading 45-5.
Cam Martin added 22 points and Leah Shanks chipped in 10.
Leeton 53, Knob Noster 23
Leeton advanced to the Quarry City Classic championship game with a 53-23 win over Knob Noster on Wednesday, Jan. 29.
For a second-straight game, the Lady Bulldogs held their opponent without a point in the first quarter, staking out a 18-0 lead over the Lady Panthers.
Regan Shaffer went for 10 of her 18 points on the night in the opening frame.
Leeton led 36-3 at halftime with Heaven VanWinkle scoring the lone field goal for Knob Noster.
The Lady Panther bounced back in the third frame, scoring 14 points with Caylie Holyfield going for all seven of her team-high points in the quarter, but were unable to overcome their halftime deficit.
Knob Noster will play Concordia in the third place game at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1.
Sherwood 63, Chilhowee 15
Sherwood took down Chilhowee 63-15 in the consolation semifinals of the Quarry City Classic on Wednesday, Jan. 29.
The Lady Marksmen got out to a 28-7 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
Eliana Lynn led the Lady Indians with four points.
Chilhowee will face the Clinton JV at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31.
