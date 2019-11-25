The Crest Ridge girls open their season with a 53-34 win over Green Ridge.
The Lady Cougars jumped out to a 15-4 lead in the first quarter. The Lady Tigers answered with a 15-point quarter of their own, trimming Crest Ridge’s lead down to 24-19 at the intermission.
The Lady Cougars put up 29 points in the second half while holding Green Ridge to 15 to pick up their first win of the season.
Cam Martin started her senior year with 23 points. Emily Wilhite added 11 while Leah Shanks and Camryn Smith both chipped in six.
Crest Ridge travels to Kingsville on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
