CONCORDIA — Crest Ridge kept an unblemished I-70 Conference record Friday night, Oct. 28, with a 56-28 win at Concordia.
Coming of a week where the Cougar defense gave up 14 points in the second half in a win over Sweet Springs, in which the Greyhounds offensively controlled the final half of play, Concordia struck first.
Big plays paired with costly Crest Ridge penalties put the Orioles in position for Brayden McGinnis to find Troy Brandt for six from seven yards out.
The home squad led 7-0 just a couple minutes into the game.
The Oriole offense came in hot after putting up 61 points in a win over Wellington-Napoleon two weeks ago and 42 points in a win over Lone Jack with Kingsville last week.
"Concordia, they have been playing really well the last couple weeks," Crest Ridge coach Thomas Hotmer said. "Their offense has been explosive."
While the home offense came in rolling, the visiting offense came in looking to get back on track after being held scoreless in the second half against Sweet Springs.
"Part of that was on me last week just getting a little too conservative and I was not going to do that," Hotmer said.
It was not a good start as Crest Ridge had third and long on the first drive.
But just as the doctor had ordered, the Cougar offense came to life and drove the ball down the field.
The drive was capped with a 17-yard pass from Will Taylor to Jaden Ring for six.
Taylor then found David Siegfried for two to put the Cougars up 8-7 with 8:29 left in the quarter.
From that point forward, the Cougars never looked back.
After the opening score by Concordia, Crest Ridge scored 24 unanswered points.
The next two scores came on a nine-yard pass from Taylor to Kole Conard with a Conard two-point run and a Conard four-yard run with a pass from Taylor to Conard for two.
Concordia would score again with a little more than 10 minutes left in the second quarter to make it 24-14 but would not find the end zone again until two later scores with less than five minutes left in the game.
From the 24-14 lead, Crest Ridge kept its foot on the gas pedal.
Taylor threw three more touchdown passes (one each to Ring, Cole Schmidli and Siegfried) while Siegfried ran in a pair of scores.
In that scoring stretch, Siegfried carried in a two-point conversion while Taylor found Schmidli and Dalton Wilhite for the other two two-point conversions.
Crest Ridge also had a pair of PATs blocked in the contest.
After the scoring frenzy by Crest Ridge, the Cougars led 56-14 before the two late Concordia scores.
Taylor finished the night 22 or 30 for 444 yards through the air while throwing for five touchdowns.
His night finished late in the third before giving way to Siegfried and the wildcat offense.
Taylor did come back in to take the final snap of the game as he took a knee to run out the clock.
Siegfried also had himself a nice night as he was one of two Cougars with more than 100 yards receiving
He had six catches for 149 yards and one touchdown while carrying the ball seven times for 51 yards and two touchdowns.
Siegfried almost had an 80-yard catch-and-run touchdown to end the first half as time expired but was chased down from behind and ruled down just shy of the end zone.
Ring was the other Cougar with more than 100 yards receiving as he had 137 yards on seven catches for two touchdowns.
Wilhite almost joined the club with 100 yards receiving but was three yards shy.
Conard was the team's leading rusher with 17 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown.
With the win, Crest Ridge moves to 6-2 on the year and 4-0 in conference.
The Cougars currently sit alone atop the conference, one game ahead of Sweet Springs with one league game left for each team.
"We try not to focus on the results, just focus on improvement and the rest will take care of itself," Hotmer said.
Crest Ridge finishes the regular season at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, on the road at Lone Jack.
