Crest Ridge hangs for first win in Hotmer-era

CENTERVIEW - Crest Ridge jumped out in front of Archie and hung on through the Whirlwinds comeback attempt to secure a 20-14 win on Friday, Aug. 30.
“I thought our kids came out ready to play,” Crest Ridge coach Thomas Hotmer said. “We jumped on them pretty quick.”
Crest Ridge senior Blayne McMillian put the first points on the board in 2019 with an interception return for a touchdown on the first possession of the game for Archie to give the Cougars a 8-0 lead following a two-point pass from junior Will Taylor to senior Cole Schmidli.
Taylor found McMillian from 21-yards out to set the first quarter score at 14-0.
“Being able to jump up early, that helped our confidence,” Hotmer said.
The Cougars added a touchdown in the second quarter to go into the locker room up 20-0. Taylor hit Schmidli, who finished with three receptions for 19 yards, with a four-yard pass for basketball-star-turned receiver’s first career touchdown.
“(Schmidli) understands the game,” Hotmer said. “It’s crazy, it’s his first year playing and he comes out and understands everything we are trying to do. ...When you’ve got a really good athlete that wants to come out and play with the boys his senior year and he can go up and catch the ball, it’s a dynamic weapon for us.”
Archie rallied to make things interesting in the second half, holding the Cougars scoreless while putting a touchdown on the board in both the third and fourth quarter to trim the deficit down to six, 20-14.
The Whirlwinds second score came with two minutes left in regulation, but the following onside kick found the hands of a Crest Ridge player, ending the comeback threat.
“They got their run game going, but we did enough to be able to hang on and come out with a win,” Hotmer said.
Taylor finished the night 20 of 34 passing with two touchdowns and one interception for 224 yards, finding six different targets.
“Our quarterback was hitting all kinds of receivers,” Hotmer said.
McMillian finished as the Cougars leading receiver hauling in five catches for 90 yards. Jaden Ring tallied 51 yards on four receptions.
Kole Conard was the team’s leading rusher with 39 yards on six carries to go along with his two receptions for 13 yards. David Sigfried added 33 yards on the ground on 10 carries and 21 yards on five catches.
Crest Ridge heads to Santa Fe, who lost 41-0 to Slater, for its week two match-up at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6.
