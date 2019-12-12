Crest Ridge girls advanced to I-70 tournament championship game with a 41-33 win over St. Paul on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
The Lady Cougars fell behind in the first half 23-21 by halftime. Crest Ridge answered with a 15-point third quarter to take a 36-32 lead.
The Lady Cougars mustered just five points in the final frame, but held on to the lead by holding St. Paul to a single points.
“Tonight we struggled to finish shots, but our team defense won the game for us,” Crest Ridge coach Katie Woolsey said in a press release.
Cam Martin had 12 points while Kenna Brandes added seven points.
Crest Ridge will face Wellington-Napoleon in the I-70 tournament championship game at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14 at Crest Ridge.
