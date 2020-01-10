A strong first quarter allowed the Crest Ridge Lady Cougars to take down Long Jack 57-24 on Thursday, Jan. 9.
Crest Ridge jumped out to a 23-6 lead in the opening frame. By halftime, the Lady Cougars lead had grown to 38-9.
Cam Martin led the Lady Cougars with 20 points. Emily Wilhite stuffed the stats sheet with 16 points, eight rebounds and five steals.
Crest Ridge hosts Concordia on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.